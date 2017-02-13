Inefficiency creates 'dark areas for graft' - Audit Court

Rome, February 13 - Claudio Galtieri, the prosecutor-general of Italy's Audit Court, on Monday warned that inefficiency in the public sector made corruption easier. "Inefficiency creates large dark areas into which conflicts of interest and corruption can enter," Galtieri said at the inauguration of the judicial year. "The use of public resources takes place via procedures and mechanisms which, because of their complexity and distribution across the nation, often facilitate distorted phenomena that lead to both inefficiency and, in a way that is not infrequent, phenomena of criminal significance". Galtieri warned against "major" corruption in public tenders and said there should be "more transparency and fewer exemptions" in tender procedures. Fighting corruption, he said, made the public administration "better". Calling for a "searchlight" to be trained on individual cases, Galtieri said that corruption due to organised crime could be combated "a similarly organised and effective way". The Audit Court also called on the European Commission to take account of the "continuative effects" of a series of recent earthquakes to hit central Italy when evaluating the country's public finances. President Arturo Martucci di Scarfizzi said that "prevention does not appear to be totally disconnected from reconstruction".