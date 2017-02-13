Foreign ministry site hacked in 2014

Rome, February 13 - The Italian foreign ministry came under attack by hackers in spring 2014 and the attack was discovered in July of the following year, sources said Monday. Rome prosecutors opened an investigation following a report on the hack from a specialist IT crime unit of the postal police, sources said. The espionage, therefore, dates back to when Federica Mogherini, the current EU high representative for foreign affairs, was at the helm of the ministry.