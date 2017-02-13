Rome

Foreign ministry site hacked in 2014

Federica Mogherini was head of ministry at the time

Foreign ministry site hacked in 2014

Rome, February 13 - The Italian foreign ministry came under attack by hackers in spring 2014 and the attack was discovered in July of the following year, sources said Monday. Rome prosecutors opened an investigation following a report on the hack from a specialist IT crime unit of the postal police, sources said. The espionage, therefore, dates back to when Federica Mogherini, the current EU high representative for foreign affairs, was at the helm of the ministry.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Arrestati due medici del 118

Arrestati due
medici del 118

La mappa della mafia a Messina

La mappa della mafia a Messina

di Emanuele Rigano

Cosenza città violenta, ennesimo “colpo”

Cosenza città violenta, ennesimo “colpo”

di Fabio Melia

Rosarno, le foto dei 5 arrestati

Rosarno, le foto dei 5 arrestati

Francesco Gabbani vince Sanremo 2017

Francesco Gabbani vince Sanremo 2017

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33