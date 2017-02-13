Foreign ministry site hacked in 2014

Rome
13/02/2017
Rome, February 13 - The Italian foreign ministry came under attack by hackers in spring 2014 and the attack was discovered in July of the following year, sources said Monday. Rome prosecutors opened an investigation following a report on the hack from a specialist IT crime unit of the postal police, sources said. The espionage, therefore, dates back to when Federica Mogherini, the current EU high representative for foreign affairs, was at the helm of the ministry.
Le altre notizie
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
La mappa della mafia a Messina
di Emanuele Rigano
Cosenza città violenta, ennesimo “colpo”
di Fabio Melia
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online