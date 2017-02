'Major' corruption in tenders - Audit Court (2)

Rome, February 13 - The Audit Court on Monday warned against "major" corruption in public tenders and said there should be "more transparency and fewer exemptions" in tender procedures. Fighting corruption, said Prosecutor-General Claudio Galtieri at the inauguration of the judicial year, made the public administration "better". Calling for a "searchlight" to be trained on individual cases, Galtieri said that corruption due to organised crime could be combated "a similarly organised and effective way".