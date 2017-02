Inefficiency creates 'dark areas for graft'- State Auditor

Rome, February 13 - Claudio Galtieri, the general prosecutor of Italy's Audit Court, on Monday warned that inefficiency in the public sector made corruption easier. "Inefficiency creates large dark areas into which conflicts of interest and corruption can enter," Galtieri said. "The use of public resources takes place via procedures and mechanisms which, because of their complexity and distribution across the nation, often facilitate distorted phenomenon that leads to both inefficiency and, in a way that is not infrequent, phenomenon of criminal significance".