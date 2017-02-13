Losing patience with Berdini says Raggi (3)

Rome, February 13 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Monday she was losing patience with city planning chief Paolo Berdini after he made a public statement against a new stadium for AS Roma in the wake of accusing her of being "unfit" to the run the Italian capital in comments to La Stampa newspaper. "Berdini? I keep reading interviews and statements, I sincerely don't know where he gets the time..A person's patience has a limit"," said Raggi, who last week refused Berdini's resignation "with reservations". In the statement, sent to daily Il Fatto Quotidiano, Berdini called the stadium project, which Raggi has come around to cautiously supporting, "the biggest property speculation today in Europe". Over the weekend, a tape was released of another part of his recent comments to a La Stampa reporter, about Raggi and her former cabinet chief Salvatore Romeo allegedly being lovers. Raggi said Berdini should focus on work instead of giving interviews: "He knows full well that there are dossiers to be carried forward and he should do so with a sense of responsibility towards Rome and its citizens," she said. Berdini is increasingly seen as living on borrowed time amid talks of him being replaced or having a minder appointed to guide him as the Roma stadium project goes forward. Raggi, who became Rome's first woman mayor in a landslide in June, has been dogged by appointments woes and accusations of inaction since then. He former right-hand man Raffaele Marra has been arrested in a corruption probe and her former environment chief Paolo Muraro resigned after being placed under investigation for alleged unauthorised waste management. Romeo, the former cabinet chief, raised eyebrows by making out two life assurance policies to Raggi months before his appointment. Raggi's troubles have rocked her anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), for which running Rome was seen as a possible test for national government. Some M5S members have urged Raggi to keep Berdini on as a safeguard against "cementification" and property speculation.