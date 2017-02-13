No ultimatum to Italy, says Moscovici (3)

Brussels, February 13 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Monday that it would be "absolutely wrong to talk of ultimatums" given to Italy over its public finances. Presenting the Commission's winter economic forecasts, Moscovici "welcomed" Italy's commitment to adjust its structural deficit as requested by the EU executive in a letter last month. He added that the Commission was "discussing in a constructive, positive way" with Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and that "while we encourage (Rome) to take measures as soon as possible... there is no ultimatum". He added that evaluation of Italy case was "taking place" amid fears Rome could face an infringement procedure. Moscovici echoed what was written in the forecasts. "The Commission takes positive note of the government's public commitment to adopt additional fiscal measures worth overall 0.2% of GDP by April 2017," it said. "These will be taken into account as soon as sufficient details are available to assess the specific provisions to be enacted". In Monday's report, the Commission said that Italy's GDP rose by 0.9% in 2016, higher than its forecast of 0.7%. It also said that it expects the Italian economy to grow by 0.9% again this year and by 1.1% next, having previously forecast a GDP rise of 1% for 2018. It described Italy's growth as "stable but modest" as "structural weaknesses hamper a stronger recovery". Italy's economic outlook is threatened by "political uncertainly" related to the possibility of early elections and the "slow adjustment" of the country's troubled bank sector, the European Commission said. It also said that "a strong impulse may yet come from external demand". The Commission said that Italy's deficit-to-GDP and debt-to-GDP ratios are set to remain "broadly stable". It said the deficit-to-GDP for 2016 was 2.3%, revised down from its autumn forecast of 2.4%, and will stay at 2.4% for 2017. It also revised down slightly the debt data for 2016, from 133% of GDP to 132.8%, while it revised up its forecasts for 2017 to 133.3% from 133.1%. Unemployment in Italy "remains high" and the phasing out of incentives for new hires is expected to lead to a deceleration in employment growth,it added. The Commission revised up its forecast unemployment for 2016, from 11.5% to 11.7%, for 2017, from 11.4% to 11.6%, and for 2018, from 11.3% to 11.4%.