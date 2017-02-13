Showdown meeting for PD, Renzi wants congress or primaries

Rome, February 13 - Democratic Party (PD) Secretary and former premier Matteo Renzi was due to meet with top members of the centre-left group Monday to set out his vision for the party between now and the next general election, which will be held latest in February next year. Renzi is expected to propose either resigning as party secretary in view of an early party congress to select a new leader; or holding leadership primaries to give party supporters a say, but only on condition that "the loser respects the outcome of the vote". A left-wing minority faction within the party that is opposed to Renzi instead called for the rules governing the congress to be agreed together and for the party to be run by a guarantor secretary in the interim. The PD has long been racked by internal divisions but the crisis that is threatening to split the party exploded with the defeat of a controversial Constitutional reform in a referendum in December and Renzi's subsequent resignation from government.