No ultimatum to Italy, says Moscovici (2)

Brussels, February 13 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Monday that it would be "absolutely wrong to talk of ultimatums" given to Italy over its public finances. Presenting the Commission's winter economic forecasts, Moscovici "welcomed" Italy's commitment to adjust its structural deficit as requested by the EU executive in a letter last month. He added that the Commission was "discussing in a constructive, positive way" with Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan and that "while we encourage (Rome) to take measures as soon as possible... there is no ultimatum". He added that evaluation of Italy case was "taking place". Moscovici echoed what was written in the forecasts. "The Commission takes positive note of the government's public commitment to adopt additional fiscal measures worth overall 0.2% of GDP by April 2017," it said. "These will be taken into account as soon as sufficient details are available to assess the specific provisions to be enacted".