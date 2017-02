Italian unemployment remains high - EC

Brussels, February 13 - Unemployment in Italy "remains high" and the phasing out of incentives for new hires is expected to lead to a deceleration in employment growth, the European Commission said in its new economic forecasts on Monday. The Commission revised up its forecast unemployment for 2016, from 11.5% to 11.7%, for 2017, from 11.4% to 11.6%, and for 2018, to 11.3% from 11.4%.