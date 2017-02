Italy GDP up 0.9% in 2016 and 2017, 1.1% in 2018-EC

Brussels, February 13 - The European Commission said Monday that Italy's GDP rose by 0.9% in 2016, higher than its forecast of 0.7%. It said it expects the Italian economy to grow by 0.9% again this year and by 1.1% next, having previously forecast a GDP rise of 1% for 2018. It described Italy's growth as "stable by modest" as "structural weaknesses hamper a stronger recovery".