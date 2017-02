Soccer: Juve maintain seven-point lead with Higuain double

Rome, February 13 - Juventus maintained a seven-point lead at the top of Serie A on Sunday when Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain scored two goals either side of half-time to give the champions a 2-0 win at Cagliari. The Turin giants, who are aiming for a sixth consecutive league title, have 60 points from 24 games. Second-placed AS Roma beat second-bottom Crotone 2-0 away and third-placed Napoli, who visit Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday, beat Genoa by the same scoreline. Fourth-placed Inter beat Empoli 2-0 while fifth-placed Lazio take on eighth-placed AC Milan later on Monday.