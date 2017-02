'How can priest cause so much hurt?' asks pope

Rome, February 13 - Pope Francis expressed dismay and apologised on behalf of the Catholic Church in the preface to a new book by Swiss writer Daniel Pittet about the sexual abused committed by one priest. "How can a priest, serving Christ and His Church, come to cause so much hurt?," the pope asked in the preface, which Rome-based daily La Repubblica picked up on Monday on its front page. Francis asked forgiveness for all pedophile priests, who he said were guilty of "an absolute monstrosity, a horrendous sin".