Vitulano

Southern mayor blocks road with earth to stop migrants

Private centre to be closed down after drastic action

Southern mayor blocks road with earth to stop migrants

Vitulano, February 13 - A mayor from the southern province of Benevento took drastic action on Sunday to stop more asylum seekers arriving at a centre within his municipality, ordering the only access road by blocked by a mound of earth. Vitulano Mayor Raffaele Scarinzi, a member of Premier Paolo Gentiloni's centre-left Democratic Party (PD), subsequently had the barrier removed after reaching a deal with the local prefect for the number of migrants at the centre to be cut from 34 to 12. The prefect, however, then decided that the private facility should be closed completely. Scarinzi said that the small town in Campania will still be doing its bit to help with the asylum seeker crisis as it will continue to host 30 people at a separate centre.

