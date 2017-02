Unemployment benefit for collaborators to continue -ministry (2)

Rome, February 10 - The labour minister said Friday that people working under so-called 'coordinated collaboration' freelance contracts would still be eligible for unemployment benefit if they lose their jobs. Earlier on Friday national social security institute INPS said these workers would no longer be eligible for the Dis-Coll benefit as it had not been extended to 2017. The labour ministry said a measure will be inserted into a bill being tabled to keep the Dis-Coll benefit going for collaborators until a new regulation is passed. The Dis-Coll benefit was introduced in 2015 by former premier Matteo Renzi under his Jobs Act labour market reform and extended to 2016 but not to 2017, INPS said. So-called 'collaboratori' are essentially dependent self-employed workers with little job security.