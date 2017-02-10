Rome

Ministry hack known about, security reinforced -source

'Encrypted system for sensitive information not hit' - source

Ministry hack known about, security reinforced -source

Rome, February 10 - A source close to the Italian foreign ministry said Friday that the 2016 hacking attack that The Guardian reported on was "an affair that was already known about". The source added: "following the first attack, there was an immediate reinforcement intervention. It is good to reiterate that they were not attacks on the encrypted information system through which the most important and sensitive information travels, but the system to manage the emails of foreign minister and embassy personnel".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Morto il giovane che aveva il cuore di Nicholas Green

Morto il giovane che aveva il cuore di Nicholas Green

di Francesco Ranieri

Il corpo crivellato sotto un albero di ciliegio

Il corpo crivellato sotto un albero di ciliegio

di Letizia Varano

Testa di maiale davanti casa del sindaco

Testa di maiale davanti casa del sindaco

Beve 8 litri acqua per dieta, ricoverata

Beve 8 litri acqua per dieta, ricoverata

Costretto a bere un pesticida sotto la minaccia di una pistola

Costretto a bere un pesticida sotto la minaccia di una pistola

di Francesca Onda

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33