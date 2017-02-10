Ministry hack known about, security reinforced -source

Rome
10/02/2017
Rome, February 10 - A source close to the Italian foreign ministry said Friday that the 2016 hacking attack that The Guardian reported on was "an affair that was already known about". The source added: "following the first attack, there was an immediate reinforcement intervention. It is good to reiterate that they were not attacks on the encrypted information system through which the most important and sensitive information travels, but the system to manage the emails of foreign minister and embassy personnel".
