Rome, February 10 - British newspaper The Guardian reported Friday that various sources close to the case suspect that Russia was behind hacking targeting the Italian foreign ministry for several months last year. On its website, the daily said the attack lasted at least four months before being detected. It said the hack did not infiltrate an encrypted system used for classified communications. Premier Paolo Gentiloni was head of the foreign ministry at the time but The Guardian said he was not affected by the hack.

