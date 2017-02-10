Innovation-labour in Italian G7 presidency -Mattarella

Madrid
10/02/2017
Madrid, February 10 - President Sergio Mattarella said during a visit to Madrid on Friday that job growth and innovation were among the priorities of the Italian duty presidency of the G7. "Italy has decided to insert the examination of the issues of innovation and labour on the era of the new productive revolution into the guidelines for the G7 presidency," he said. "Remaining inert means gradually leaving the stage of the most interesting markets in terms of innovation".
Le altre notizie
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Morto il giovane che aveva il cuore di Nicholas Green
di Francesco Ranieri
Il corpo crivellato sotto un albero di ciliegio
di Letizia Varano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online