Mattarella sees Rome summit as new start for EU (2)

Madrid, February 10 - Italian President said Friday that he hoped the March 25 European summit in Rome to mark the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome would be a "new start" for the European Union. During a visit to Madrid, he said that with this new start it should be possible "to recognise the citizens above all, not just the institutions and the governments of the member States". Mattarella added that job growth and innovation were among the priorities of the Italian duty presidency of the G7. "Italy has decided to insert the examination of the issues of innovation and labour on the era of the new productive revolution into the guidelines for the G7 presidency," he said. "Remaining inert means gradually leaving the stage of the most interesting markets in terms of innovation".