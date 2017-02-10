Madrid

Mattarella sees Rome summit as new start for EU

President speaks during visit to Madrid

Madrid, February 10 - Italian President said Friday that he hoped the March 25 European summit in Rome to mark the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome would be a "new start" for the European Union. During a visit to Madrid, he said that with this new start it should be possible "to recognise the citizens above all, not just the institutions and the governments of the member States".

