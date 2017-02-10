Mattarella sees Rome summit as new start for EU

Madrid
10/02/2017
Madrid, February 10 - Italian President said Friday that he hoped the March 25 European summit in Rome to mark the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome would be a "new start" for the European Union. During a visit to Madrid, he said that with this new start it should be possible "to recognise the citizens above all, not just the institutions and the governments of the member States".
Le altre notizie
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Morto il giovane che aveva il cuore di Nicholas Green
di Francesco Ranieri
Il corpo crivellato sotto un albero di ciliegio
di Letizia Varano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online