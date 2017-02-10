37 PD MPs call on govt not to raise duties

Rome, February 10 - A group of 37 lawmakers from Premier Paolo Gentiloni's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) have signed a motion calling on the government not to raise the money needed to meet the European Union's demand for a budget adjustment by increasing taxes. The motion, presented by Edoardo Fanucci, specifically calls on the government not to raise tobacco and fuel duties, saying the money needed should come from spending cuts and the fight against tax evasion. The group of lawmakers is considered close to PD leader Matteo Renzi, who quit as premier in December when his flagship Constitutional reform was rejected in a referendum. Fanucci said the motion was not designed to work "against" the current government but to ensure there was "continuity" with the policies adopted by Renzi's.