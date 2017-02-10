Rome

37 PD MPs call on govt not to raise duties

Motion says EU adjustment funded by tax evasion, spending review

37 PD MPs call on govt not to raise duties

Rome, February 10 - A group of 37 lawmakers from Premier Paolo Gentiloni's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) have signed a motion calling on the government not to raise the money needed to meet the European Union's demand for a budget adjustment by increasing taxes. The motion, presented by Edoardo Fanucci, specifically calls on the government not to raise tobacco and fuel duties, saying the money needed should come from spending cuts and the fight against tax evasion. The group of lawmakers is considered close to PD leader Matteo Renzi, who quit as premier in December when his flagship Constitutional reform was rejected in a referendum. Fanucci said the motion was not designed to work "against" the current government but to ensure there was "continuity" with the policies adopted by Renzi's.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Morto il giovane che aveva il cuore di Nicholas Green

Morto il giovane che aveva il cuore di Nicholas Green

di Francesco Ranieri

Il corpo crivellato sotto un albero di ciliegio

Il corpo crivellato sotto un albero di ciliegio

di Letizia Varano

Testa di maiale davanti casa del sindaco

Testa di maiale davanti casa del sindaco

Beve 8 litri acqua per dieta, ricoverata

Beve 8 litri acqua per dieta, ricoverata

Commerciante aggredito e costretto a ingerire aicdo

Commerciante aggredito e costretto a ingerire acido

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33