Sanremo 3rd night gets 10.4 mn viewers, 49.7% of share

Sanremo, February 10 - The third night of the 2017 Sanremo Music Festival presented by Carlo Conti and Maria De Filippi dedicated to cover songs attracted an average of 10.420 million viewers on Thursday, 49.7% of the TV audience share. The share was two points up on the 47.88% registered on the equivalent night last year and was the best result on the third evening since 2011, when the festival conducted by Gianni Morandi attracted 50.9% of audience share.