Indictment requested for Senator Caridi in mafia case (2)

Reggio Calabria, February 10 - Anti-mafia prosecutors in Italy's southern Calabria region have asked for Senator Antonio Stefano Caridi of the center-right Great Autonomies and Liberties (GAL) caucus to be sent to trial on suspicion of having been in the top ranks of a 'Ndrangheta mafia cupola. Caridi has denied the charges against him. Trial requests were also made for a further 82 people including a former MP and regional officials on various charges including mafia association, vote buying, corruption, extortion, fraud, ideological falsehood and disclosing official secrets. Caridi turned himself in to Rome's Rebibbia prison last August after the Senate voted in favor of stripping him of his immunity on request of anti-mafia investigators in his native city of Reggio Calabria.