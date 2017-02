Indictment requested for Senator Caridi in mafia case

Reggio Calabria, February 10 - Anti-mafia prosecutors in Italy's southern Calabria region have asked for Senator Antonio Stefano Caridi of the center-right Great Autonomies and Liberties (GAL) caucus to be sent to trial on suspicion of having been in the top ranks of a 'Ndrangheta mafia cupola. Caridi has denied the charges against him. Trial requests were also made for a further 82 people including a former MP and regional officials on various charges including mafia association, vote buying, corruption, extortion, fraud, ideological falsehood and disclosing official secrets.