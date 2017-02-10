Berdini may be flanked by 'minder' after Raggi jibe

Rome

Rome, February 10 - Rome City-planning Chief Paolo Berdini may be flanked by another official to keep him in check, if he is not sacked, after he caused a storm by referring to Mayor Virginia Raggi as "unfit". Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, said Wednesday that she had rejected Berdini's offer to quit, but reserved the right to accept it at a later date. In the controversial comments, Berdini also said Raggi had surrounded herself by a "gang" and speculated that her former cabinet chief could be her lover. The member of the Raggi executive admitted in an interview published Friday that he risks losing his position over the comments, which he said he did not intend to become public and he did not know one of the people present was a journalist for Turin daily La Stampa. "I'm an idiot. I'm sorry for the damage I've caused," Berdini told La Repubblica. "If they sack me it's for the best. That way this agony will be over".

