Unemployment benefit for 'collaborators' stopped - INPS (2)

Rome, February 10 - People working under so-called 'coordinated collaboration' freelance contracts are no longer eligible for unemployment benefit in the event of losing their job, national social security institute INPS said on Friday. The Dis-Coll benefit was introduced in 2015 by former premier Matteo Renzi under his Jobs Act labour market reform and extended to 2016 but not to 2017, INPS explained. Consequently, all so-called 'collaboratori' - essentially dependent self-employed workers with little job security - who have been made redundant since the start of the year, or who have contracts signed after that date, are not entitled to unemployment benefit.