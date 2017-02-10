Top court calls for greater uniformity in election laws

Rome, February 10 - The Constitutional Court has called for parliament to legislate to ensure there is greater uniformity in the election systems used for the Lower House and the Senate. The call was made in its explanation of its decision last month to rule that parts of the so-called Italicum election law are illegitimate. The Italicum only applies to the House as it was designed to be applied following a Constitutional reform that would have seen the Senate transformed into a less powerful assembly of regional representatives. However, that reform was rejected in a referendum in December, leaving the two branches of parliament with slightly different election systems. The court ruled legitimate a winner's bonus in the Italicum awarded to any party getting more than 40% of votes. The election system for the Senate does not have a bonus of this kind. The top court declared illegitimate, on the other hand, a part of the Italicum allowing a list head elected in more than one constituency to choose the constituency he wanted to represent. It also ruled against a run-off vote between the two top parties if no one reaches the 40% threshold. In its explanation, which was released late on Thursday, the Constitutional Court said the run-off would mean parliament does not properly represent voters.