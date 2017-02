Unipol posts 535 mn net profit in 2016

Milan, February 10 - Unipol financial group posted a net profit of 535 million euros in 2016, down 7.6% over the previous year, according to a company statement released Friday. Insurance premiums fell by 10.1% to 14.8 billion euros. The board of directors has proposed a dividend of 18 euro cents per ordinary share, in line with the previous year. Unipol Group lost 2.2% in morning trading on the Milan stock exchange at the 2016 figures.