Berdini position precarious after Raggi jibe, 'sub' named (2)

Rome, February 9 - Rome City-planning Chief Paolo Berdini's position remained precarious on Thursday after a storm over comments in which he said Mayor Virginia Raggi was "unfit". On Wednesday Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, rejected Berdini's resignation but said she reserved the right to accept it at a later date, effectively putting him on a period of probation. Berdini denied giving an interview, after Turin-based La Stampa quoted him saying that Raggi had surrounded herself with a "gang". He said sentences from a conversation with friends had been pinched by an eavesdropping journalist but his denial of some of the things attributed to him was disproved when La Stampa released an audio of the comments. In the comments, Berdini also said he thought Raggi and her former cabinet chief Salvatore Romeo were "lovers". There is speculation that Raggi may be thinking of replacing Berdini with urban planning expert Emanuele Montini, a person who works with Rome schools chief Laura Baldassarre. Other candidates are reportedly being considered, including an unidentified woman urban planning expert. The rumour mill about Berdini's being a dead man walking was fuelled when a Friday morning hearing in a city council committee in which Berdini was to have spoken about the "2017-2018 executive management plan and how to translate political objectives into administrative ones" was unexpectedly called off. Opposition Democratic Party (PD) city councillor Giulio Pelonzi, tasked with urban planning for his party, said that "it was a commission called in a hurry this week and it was evidently meant to relaunch Berdini" and that "we all have a feeling that this is a farewell to Berdini". Raggi has also taken flak, but is not under investigation, after it emerged that Romeo made out two life assurance policies to her, months before getting his job. Raggi is being probed in two separate cases, over Romeo's appointment and wage triplication and over the appointment of Renato Marra, brother of former personnel chief Raffaele, as city tourism chief from being deputy head traffic cop. Raffaele Marra was arrested in a separate corruption probe in December.