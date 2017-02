Bus kills elderly man in Rome, drives on (3)

Rome, February 9 - An elderly man died after being hit by a bus in Rome's Via Nomentana Thursday. The bus apparently hit the man with its back wheels and the driver drove on without realising what had happened. "I didn't feel anything," the man said after being tracked down and placed under investigation for suspected vehicular homicide. The man is believed to have fallen before being hit by the wheels. The line 82 bus had a hand print of the victim on its side and traces of his impact on the wheels.