MPS posts 3.38 bn loss in 2016 (2)

Milan, February 9 - Troubled Tuscan lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena (MPS) posted a 3.38-billion-euro loss in 2016, the bank said Thursday. In 2015 it posed a profit of 388 million euros. MPS, Italy's fourth-biggest and the world's oldest bank, is undergoing a government-sponsored rescue to help get out from under a huge burden of non-performing loans.