Berdini seen on way out as panel hearing scrubbed

Rome
09/02/2017
Rome, February 9 - A Friday morning hearing in a city council committee in which under-fire Rome urban planning and infrastructure councillor Paolo Berdini was to have spoken about the "2017-2018 executive management plan and how to translate political objectives into administrative ones" has been called off, making it more likely he will be sacked by Mayor Virginia Raggi, political sources said Thursday. Opposition Democratic Party (PD) city councillor Giulio Pelonzi, tasked with urban planning for his party, said that "it was a commission called in a hurry this week and it was evidently meant to relaunch Berdini" and that "we all have a feeling that this is a farewell to Berdini". Berdini, a member of Raggi's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) is widely seen as living on borrowed time after calling the mayor "unfit" and saying she had surrounded herself with a "gang" of incompetents.
