Antitrust eyes Telecom-Fastweb fibre-optic network (3)

Rome, February 9 - Italy's anti-trust authority on Thursday opened proceedings against Telecom Italia and Fastweb for possible uncompetitive practices after they unveiled a fibre-optic joint venture called Flash Fiber. Antitrust agents searched offices of the two companies, helped by the antitrust unit of the Finance Guards. Flash Fiber aims to build fibre-optic networks in Fiber To The Home (FTTH) architecture in Italy's 29 biggest cities. The antitrust said "the accord, while being promoted to the declared end of enabling a more efficient development of innovative technological infrastructure, may, at the same time, prove to be potentially prone towards preventing, restricting or falsifying in a major way competition on national markets for gross access to landlines and retail broadband and ultrawide band telecommunications services". Fastweb and Telecom Italia said they had done nothing wrong and would collaborate fully with authorities.