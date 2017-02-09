Tronchetti Provera acquitted in Kroll case (3)

Milan, February 9 - Pirelli chief Marco Tronchetti Provera was acquitted of receiving stolen goods in the so-called Kroll case in Milan Thursday. A Milan appeals court said no crime had been committed, in the second appeal in the case. The trial took place after the supreme Court of Cassation quashed an earlier acquittal. Tronchetti Provera was first acquitted in June 2015 of charges of receiving stolen goods in a case where the Kroll investigative agency was a victim of hacking. The Pirelli CEO and executive vice president was initially sentenced to one year and eight months in the case involving Telecom Italia (TI) data obtained by a team led by former TI security chief Giuliano Tavaroli which illegally hacked Kroll to get key information used to snoop on rival firms. Tronchetti Provera headed Telecom Italia from 2001 to 2006. Prosecutors said that he was aware of the industrial espionage. According to the investigation of prosecutor Alfredo Robledo, the Kroll files were intercepted by Tavaroli's men, via a hacking operation, and then supplied to Tronchetti's office. With the said material, Robledo found, the then TI No.1 reported the spying both to Italian and Brazilian authorities. According to Robledo, however, Tronchetti Provera was aware of the "illicit nature" of the files - hence the charge of recycling, the trial, the first-instance sentence and the 2015 acquittal. The Cassation Court sent the case back to a second appeal last year.