Arrested Aosta prosecutor suspended (3)

Rome, February 9 - The Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) on Thursday suspended from functions and pay and cast out Aosta prosecutor Pasquale Longarini, under house arrest for suspected undue inducements and personal aiding and abetting in a Milan probe. The move is a formality when magistrates are arrested. Longarini will receive a living wage equivalent to two thirds of his past pay. On Wednesday a preliminary investigations judge said the the evidence against Longarini and his businessman friend Gerardo Cuomo of suspected graft "has become more serious following their custodial interrogation". Judge Giuseppina Barbara motivated her decision to keep them in custody on grounds of "current and concrete" risks of repeating the crime and tampering with the evidence. The judge however granted Cuomo, a leading cheese producer in the Val d'Aosta region and an accountant by trade, the right to work mornings to avoid repercussions on employment in his firm. Longarini, who was a prosecutor in the investigation that led a court of first instance in 2004 to sentence Anna Maria Franzoni to 30 years in jail for the murder of her three-year-old son Samuele, was arrested at the end of January on charges of improperly inducing third parties to give or promise money or other commodities in an investigation coordinated by Milan prosecutors. According to investigators, Longarini provided confidential information to Cuomo to help him solve judicial and administrative problems in exchange for the promise of benefits. The former prosecutor must also answer to charges of aiding and abetting.