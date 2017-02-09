Antitrust eyes Telecom-Fastweb fibre-optic network (2)

Rome

Offices searched for possible anti-competitive accord

Rome, February 9 - Italy's anti-trust authority on Thursday opened proceedings against Telecom Italia and Fastweb for possible uncompetitive practices after they unveiled a fibre-optic joint venture called Flash Fiber. Antitrust agents searched offices of the two companies, helped by the antitrust unit of the Finance Guards. Flash Fiber aims to build fibre-optic networks in Fiber To The Home (FTTH) architecture in Italy's 29 biggest cities. The antitrust said the accord, while being promoted to the declared end of enabling a more efficient development of innovative technological infrastructure, may, at the same time, prove to be potentially prone towards preventing, restricting or falsifying in a major way competition on national markets for gross access to landlines and retail broadband and ultrawide band telecommunications services". photo: Fastweb CEO Alberto Calcagno

