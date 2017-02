Two Senators leave ALA party, join UDC

Rome, February 9 - The centrist and liberal political party Alleanza Liberalpopolare - Autonomie (ALA) lost two of its members in the Senate on Thursday. The group now has 16 MPs instead of 18 after Giuseppe Ruvolo and Riccardo Conti announced that they were joining the Union of the Centre (UDC), which is next week expected to create a section inside of it. Antonio De Poli and Giuseppe Esposito have also left the AP-NCD to join UDC, with a reported aim of "creating an Italian European People's Party (PPE) as an alternative to the left, and to right-wing populism." photo: ALA leader Denis Verdini