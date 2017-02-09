Rugby: O'Shea makes four changes for Ireland game

Rome, February 9 - Coach Conor O'Shea has made four changes to the side to face Ireland in Rome on Saturday from the one that lost 33-7 to Wales in the Italian capital on Sunday. The one change in the three-quarter line is the return of winger Angelo Esposito from the start. In the back row Simone Favaro is back as starting open-side flanker after being rested against Wales, with Maxime Mbandà confirmed from the first minute alongside No.8 and captain Sergio Parisse. There are two changes in the front five with the insertion of lock Dries Van Schalkwyk, who has recovered from injury, alongside fellow second row forward Marco Fuser, and hooker Leonardo Ghiraldini coming back between props Lorenzo Cittadini and Andrea Lovotti, both confirmed. O'Shea told a press conference Thursday "we have a mountain to climb for 80 minutes" in their second Six Nations tie. Italy were 7-3 up against the Welsh at half-time. Ireland's first game saw them going down to a 27-22 defeat to Scotland at Murrayfield. Here's Italy's starting 15: Padovani, Esposito, Benvenuti, McLean, Venditti, Canna, Gori, Parisse, Favaro, Mbandà, Van Schalkwyk, Fuser, Cittadini, Ghiraldini, Lovotti. Substitutes: Gega, Panico, Chistolini, Biagi, Steyn, Bronzini, Allan, Campagnaro.