Parliament procedure begins for electoral law in Lower House

Rome, February 9 - The parliamentary procedure for a new electoral law began on Thursday in the Constitutional Affairs Committee of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, the Lower House of parliament. Chairman and proposer Andrea Mazzioti illustrated the 18 draft laws deposited thus far. He also announced that he would call together the leaders of the committee to decide on the continuation of the work immediately after the Constitutional Court motivations on its ruling are released. Chamber Speaker Laura Boldrini meanwhile said at the presentation of an exhibition that "the electoral law is important, but the country is more so. Dissolution does not depend on the lower house speaker. It depends on the president and parties. However, I think that it is disappointing to vote without having approved what I call the 'rights package'." "Many measures are stuck because there isn't the political will - such as ones on citizenship, poverty, statute of limitations, torture, homophobia, mothers' surnames and cyberbullying," she added.