Govt, parl'mt dead, M5S alive, vote now says Grillo (3)

Rome, February 9 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo on Thursday compared Premier Paolo Gentiloni to Nobel physics prizewinner Erwin Schroedinger, saying "you can't tell from the outside if the government and parliament are dead or alive". He said the media's "only morbid interest is for the M5S, which in effect is very alive and it the only (party) that can get to 40% in elections". He said the "Shroedinger government can't last, all you have to do is open it and take note of its passing. To the vote, to the vote." Grillo said "Renzie got a no-confidence vote from the country, Gentiloni, who comes after, declares he will continue in the same way! Is it psychologically possible? You must have infinitely small pride and just as small must be the number of your ideas. But where is your honour?". Grillo said "no one can be infinitely so much in agreement with someone else as to restrict himself to proceeding as an extension of the first person. "There is an explanation: the theory of the invisible remote control. "If you change the machine, but the remote control is in the same person's hands as before, that's the explanation of the trick," said the comedian, who said "you need physics, not psychology, to understand these people".