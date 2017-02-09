Soccer: Elkann not worried about Juve-Ultras probe

Turin, February 9 - John Elkann said Thursday that he is not worried about a probe into suspected links between some hardcore 'ultra' Juventus fans and the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia. The Italian champions recently issued a statement saying that no Juventus employees are under investigation in the probe. "We are absolutely not worried," said Elkann, president of the Exor Agnelli family holding company that controls the Turin team. "Juventus are cooperating. We'll see the investigations will continue in order to totally clarify these issues". Elkann also commented on Inter Milan's complaints about alleged refereeing mistakes in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Juve. "I agree with (Juve CEO Beppe) Marotta that Inter don't know how to lose, even though they should be used to it," he said.