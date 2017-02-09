'Don't want destructive Brexit negotiation' -Gentiloni

Rome, February 9 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday that he did not want Brexit negotiations to turn acrimonious after meeting British Prime Minister Theresa May in London. "We respect the decision of the British voters and we know that it won't be an easy negotiation," Gentiloni told a news conference. "We'll have to face it in a friendly, constructive way and this will be the Italian attitude. We don't have any interest in destructive negotiations between the EU and the United Kingdom".