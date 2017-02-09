'Don't want destructive Brexit negotiation' -Gentiloni

Rome
09/02/2017
Rome, February 9 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Thursday that he did not want Brexit negotiations to turn acrimonious after meeting British Prime Minister Theresa May in London. "We respect the decision of the British voters and we know that it won't be an easy negotiation," Gentiloni told a news conference. "We'll have to face it in a friendly, constructive way and this will be the Italian attitude. We don't have any interest in destructive negotiations between the EU and the United Kingdom".
Le altre notizie
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
Internet: la democrazia è a rischio?
di Fausto Cicciò
i più letti di oggi
Morto il giovane che aveva il cuore di Nicholas Green
di Francesco Ranieri
di Letizia Varano
Così il boss latitante impartiva ordini
di Francesco Tiziano
Il corpo crivellato sotto un albero di ciliegio
di Letizia Varano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online