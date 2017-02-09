Great Pompeii Project 'sets example', Cretu

Pompeii (Naples), February 9 - European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu on Thursday said the 105-million-euro Great Pompeii Project has set the example, addressing a press conference on the state of progress of work to restore and revamp the ancient Roman archaeological site. "We have reached our objective: we wanted to get a higher number of visitors compared to the period prior to damages and we have arrived at three million visitors", she said of the part-EU funded project to safeguard the unique site created when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79 AD, preserving the entire city in ash. "We made it". Culture Minister Dario Franceschini told the press conference that Pompeii represented "the symbol of a history of redemption" after falling into disrepair with ruins suffering from lack of investment and mismanagement. A wall last month collapsed at the archaeological site, at the House of the Citharede (Casa del Citarista), in the last area of the so-called 'Regions' set to be restored in the Great Pompeii Project. It was the latest in a string of collapses in recent years.