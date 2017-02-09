UniCredit posts 11.8 bn loss in 2016, 13.1 writedowns (3)

Milan, February 9 - Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said Thursday it posted an 11.8-billion-euro loss in 2016 with 13.1 billion in write-downs, without which it would have posted a profit of 1.3 billion euros. The fourth-quarter loss was 13.6 billion, it said. UniCredit confirmed all the objectives of its 2019 plan, Transform. CEO Jean-Pierre Mustier said "we will reinforce the model of a pan-European bank" and said 2016 had been a "crucial year". "We are committed to successfully implementing the plan", he said. UniCredit shares have fallen this week after it launched a 13-billion-euro capital hike Monday, the biggest in the history of the Milan bourse. UniCredit is one of several Italian banks seeking to shore up their finances.