Romeo took out policies for over 20 years - lawyer (2)

Rome, February 9 - A lawyer representing Salvatore Romeo said Thursday that Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's former cabinet chief has been taking out life assurance policies as a form of investment for over 20 years. Romeo was questioned by prosecutors for five hours on Wednesday in relation to a probe into his promotion under Raggi. The fact that he took out life-assurance policies in which Raggi was the beneficiary has hit the headlines, although prosecutors have said this is not of criminal relevance. "Romeo stipulated policies for at least 20 years as a low-risk, low-yield form of investment," lawyer Riccardo Luponio told ANSA. "We are certainly not talking about huge figures". Luponio said the prosecutors had asked about the policies but had not raised any new allegations.