M5S Palermo fake signatures probe completed (3)

M5S Palermo fake signatures probe completed

MPs Nuti, Di Vita, Mannino may face charges

M5S Palermo fake signatures probe completed

Palermo, February 9 - Palermo prosecutors on Thursday completed a probe into allegedly fake signatures filed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) in support of candidates in 2012 municipal elections. Fourteen people may now face charges including MP Riccardo Nuti, a mayoral candidate in 2012 and MPs Giulia Di Vita and Claudia Mannino. Prosecutors say the 14 broke a 1960 law on elections. In November the populist, euroskeptic movement suspended the three MPs, as well as activist Samanta Busalacchi, because they damaged the party's image in refusing to suspend themselves even though they were officially under investigation. The movement said it would assess what disciplinary action to take once legal proceedings against the suspects were complete, the M5S said on the blog of its leader and founder, comedian Beppe Grillo. Palermo prosecutors recently added another four suspects to their list of 10 M5S members being investigated for faking and cloning citizen signatures in the 2012 elections. In Bologna four people are under investigation in relation to irregularities in the collection of signatures to support an M5S electoral list for regional elections in 2014. Among them is Marco Piazza, the deputy chair of the Emilian capital's city council, who is being probed in his capacity as 'certifier' together with an aide and two others. Piazza also suspended himself from the M5S after being implicated. photo: Grillo

