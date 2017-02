RAI license fee dodging down from 30% to 4% - Orlandi (2)

Rome, February 9 - Evasion of the RAI State broadcaster license fee has fallen from 30% to 4% since the fee was inserted into electricity bills, the head of Italy's inland revenue agency, Rossella Orlandi, said Thursday. "At a distance of a year I can say the 'fee in power bill' operation has worked, even better than expected," she said. She said that, as well as 2.1 billion euros in revenue, the data "highlight in a tangible way, if there were still any need for it, that when everyone pays their taxes, the entire community benefits".