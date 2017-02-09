Entrepreneur Romeo offices searched in anti-corruption probe

Naples
09/02/2017
Naples, February 9 - The offices of a company that is part of a group under real-estate entrepreneur Alfredo Romeo were searched late Wednesday by the Carabinieri and the financial police. The search warrant was issued by the office of Naples prosecutors Henry John Woodcock and Celeste Carrano, who are leading the investigation into alleged bribes for contracts given to companies of the group. The initiative was taken to look into the "large amount of investigative material", say investigators, found after the room was bugged through the Trojan system, and which are said to have shown a "Romeo system" involving bribes and fraudulent invoices. Among the conversations at the center of the investigation are ones between Romeo and former conservative MP Italo Bocchino.
