ANAC in Expo search on Milan justice funds

Milan, February 9 - Italian anti-corruption agency ANAC has ordered searches of Milan council offices in relation to tenders worth some 16 million euros for IT services and Internet infrastructure for Milan's court under Milan Expo 2015, judicial sources said Thursday. Police are seizing documents on the tenders after Milan prosecutors and the Milan appeals court flagged up possible wrongdoing, the sources said. The Universal Exposition ran in the northern Italian city from May to December 2015. It was dogged by graft probes in its preparatory stages. photo: ANAC chief Raffaele Cantone