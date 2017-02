Blast at Flamanville nuclear plant

Paris, February 9 - An explosion was reported on Thursday morning at the EDF's Flamanville nuclear power plant in northern France but there is no risk of contamination, according to the local prefect. Prefect Jacques Witowski said the incident was over. EDF said a fire led to an explosion in the machine room of one of the two nuclear reactors at the plant, which is near Cherbourg and dates back to the 1980s. It said the blaze was immediately brought under control. Five people were "slightly intoxicated" in the explosion, according to rescuers at the scene. The plant's reactor was "disconnected as a precaution", they said. Witowski said a "technical investigation" has been opened into the cause of the accident, which occurred on an electric system of reactor number one.