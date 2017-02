No pact with constructors on Roma stadium - Frongia

Rome, February 9 - City of Rome Sports chief Daniele Frongia denied that any agreements had been reached with construction firms over AS Roma's plans to build a new stadium in the south of the capital. "(There's) no pact with (constructor Luca) Parnasi, not with him, nor anyone else," said Frongia. "All the meetings in city hall are transparent. Dialogue has been open with AS Roma for months and our experts are at work with them".